Traditional Chinese Medicine and Pharmacy boast of a long history and enjoy perpetual fame.And Chinese medicinal food integrated with traditional Chinese medicine and Chinese food based on the theory of Yin and Yang as well as the Five Elements enjoys the most fame.This documentary is lectured by the famous medicinal food expert Mr.Sun Rongcan from Sichuan home of Chinese traditional medicine.Its content includes historical and literary quotation of the 48 dishes of Chinese medicinal food,each matching the four seasons,with the effect of tonifying,strengthening,and prolonging one’s life as well as replenishing Yin and nourishing Yang.Bu following this documentary.you’ll learn the principle and effect of Chinese medicinal food and know how to choose elements and mix them and how to cook them.