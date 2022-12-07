Chinese Paladin

Not Available

Based on a popular RPG of the same name. The story takes place in a fantasy medieval China that's full of kung fu action, CG special effects, and wacky humor. Li Xiaoyao, a "Stinky Punk", journeys to Dream Island to find a cure for his sick aunt. There he meets and marries Zhao Ling'er. On his way back home with the cure, he discovers that he's been tricked by the Lunar Sect Cult so that they can kidnap Ling'er, the princess of the Nan Zhao kingdom. The story starts off sweet and lighthearted but ends with plenty of tears.