Things are about to get a little nutty as Chip and Dale set off on adventures around Hot Dog Hills in these eight exciting shorts! The dynamic duo can’t seem to stay away from trouble as they bake up BIG muffin mayhem, set sail on a fishing trip and create a mail mishap along with other misadventures. But no matter where they end up, Chip and Dale will do whatever it takes to help their Roadster Racing friends and have a laugh along the way!