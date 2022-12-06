Not Available

The series, Chiro is about discovering the amusing world from the eyes of three little chicks and animal friends shaped like square blocks. Chiro is the youngest chick who is always full of curiosity, the eldest Chico, who acts like a grown-up, and timid but prudent Chiyo is in the middle. Their neighbors, happy crocodile Ullala who likes flowers, talkative monkey Charlie who keeps losing everything, and simple-minded and cheerful piglet Kuri who accompanies the chicks. The world seems to be filled with fascinating and wonderful things to Chiro and friends. While they solve problems and get involved in exciting adventures every day, they learn more about what they are curious about and gradually find out what’s interesting about nature.