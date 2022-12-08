Not Available

Based on the best-selling and well-loved children's magazine Chirp, this series celebrates play, imagination and the power of invention. Chirp, Tweet and Squawk are three best friends who use their imaginations and everyday objects to get them into—and out of—fantastically fun adventures and hilariously sticky predicaments. In each 11-minute episode, Chirp, Tweet and Squawk imagine themselves on grand quests through jungles or on pirate adventures... but often their imaginations can get them into trouble.