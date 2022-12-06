Chi's Sweet Home

Not Available

A gray and white kitten with black stripes wanders away from her mother and siblings one day while enjoying a walk outside with her family. Lost in her surroundings, the kitten struggles to find her family and instead is found by a young boy, Yohei, and his mother. They take the kitten home, but pets are not allowed in their housing complex, they try to find a new home for the kitten. This proves to be difficult, and the family eventually decides to keep the kitten, naming her "Chi".