Chobin the Star Child

Chobin, king of planet Fairystar, arrives from his homeworld in a spaceship and lands at the house of Professor Amagawa and his assistant, Ruri. Enlisting the help of terrestrial creatures (including a frog, rabbit, and butterfly from the nearby forest), Chobin searches for his missing mother and dreams of the day when he and his family can return to Fairystar and depose the usurper Brungar. Invented by producers at Watanabe Planning in cooperation with Cyborg 009-creator Shotaro Ishinomori, Chobin's adventures were serialized in a number of magazines, including Shojo Friend and Terebi magazine, to drum up support for the TV series. The story received a very limited broadcast on U.S. Japanese community TV stations shortly after its release.