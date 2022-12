Not Available

The delicious documentary gives exclusive access to the world class shop in Brighton which produces over 7,500 cakes per year, charges up to £9,000 a piece and boasts Madonna, Davina McCall, Hugh Grant, Bob Geldoff, Kylie Minogue, Katie Price and the Scissor Sisters amongst its clientele. Choccywoccydoodah was even responsible for all the chocolate in Tim Burton’s movies including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Alice in Wonderland.