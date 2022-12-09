Not Available

Choco Bank is about a guy named Kim Eun Haeng, who is a college graduate entering the workforce. His father made sure he had a lucky start in life by giving him a name that meant money. Eun Haeng (meaning Bank in Korean) will deal with the concerns many in their 20s struggle with when they start working for the very first time.And a girl named Ha Cho Co who is getting ready to start a business. The story plays out as the two meet and finds out more about the financial service industry.