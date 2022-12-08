Not Available

流氓蛋糕店 is an adaptation of a Japanese manga called Gangster Patisserie. A female Japanese college student who runs away to Taiwan and gets involved with a reformed young hoodlum who just got out of jail after five years. Turns out his old gangster boss lost his wife to an illness and has decided to turn over a new leaf and become a legit businessman by starting a bakery that employs all his former gang members. The entire gang of misfits all live and work together, and heartwarming hilarity ensues