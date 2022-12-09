Not Available

Chojin Sentai Barattack is a Japanese anime series that follows the adventures of five teenagers as they fight against an evil alien force using the titular combining mecha, Barattack. The show aired on TV Asahi between 1977 and 1978 on Sundays between 18:00 - 18:25. The series is loosely related to Himitsu Sentai Gorenger and its sequel series JAKQ Dengekitai in that the five main characters wear multicolored costumes. Yuji wears the traditional red representing the team leader, Yuri wears the traditional pink with skirt, Mac wears light blue, Franco wears green, and Dicky wears orange. Unlike the sentai teams in the aforementioned series however, they do not engage in hand-to-hand martial arts combat, only fighting in their combining mecha.