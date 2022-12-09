Choosing Spouse by Lottery

Not Available

Due to the nation's low birth rate and aging population, the Japanese government implements a new policy. The new policy requires single men and women from the age of 25 to 39 to go on government planned blind dates. The government randomly selects men and women as blind date partners. Each person can say no 2 times if they do not like their partners. If they say no for the third time, then they have to serve 2 years on an anti-terrorism activities support team. Tatsuhiko Miyasaka is a 26-year-old single man and he works as a systems engineer. He lives in Tokyo alone. Due to trauma from his middle-school days, he does not trust people and he has a fear of germs. Meanwhile, Nana Fuyumura is beautiful single woman and works at a radio broadcasting station. She lives with her family in Tokyo. Tatsuhiko Miyasaka and Nana Fuyumura meet at a government mandated blind date.