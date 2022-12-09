Not Available

Chop & Brew

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Chop & Brew is a webshow about life’s great food and fermentations. A large focus is on homebrewing of all sorts: extract, partial mash, brew in a bag, and all-grain; ales, lagers, and experimental brews, along with other home fermentations such as wine, mead, sake and kombucha. Other featured topics include cooking, barbecuing, grilling, roasting, smoking, curing, freezing, and the spaces wherein food and fermentation meet. Visit http://chopandbrew.com or https://www.youtube.com/user/ChopAndBrew for episodes.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images