Not Available

Chop & Brew is a webshow about life’s great food and fermentations. A large focus is on homebrewing of all sorts: extract, partial mash, brew in a bag, and all-grain; ales, lagers, and experimental brews, along with other home fermentations such as wine, mead, sake and kombucha. Other featured topics include cooking, barbecuing, grilling, roasting, smoking, curing, freezing, and the spaces wherein food and fermentation meet. Visit http://chopandbrew.com or https://www.youtube.com/user/ChopAndBrew for episodes.