The short-lived "Chopper One" presented the exploits of two helicopter policemen, Officer Don Burdick (Jim McMullan) and Officer Gil Foley (a young Dirk Benedict) of the Western California Police Department (W.C.P.D.). Together, they patrolled the skies from above in a Bell Jetranger helicopter and protected the city of Los Angeles, California from criminals. Their helicopter call sign was, of course, "Chopper One." Chopper One's registry numbers were N2098 (on the bottom) and N40MC (on the side).