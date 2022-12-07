Chopper Rescue

Not Available

The series follows the work of the doctors, paramedics, rescue officers and aircrews employed by the Emergency Management Team in Queensland. Working from bases in Brisbane, Townsville and Cairns they are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They cover huge distances across Queensland from the remote outback and tropics to the outermost limits of The Great Barrier Reef. The crews are trained to handle any medical emergency and routinely conduct dramatic rescues. Their rapid response often makes the difference between life and certain death.