Shiratori, Kentaro (the smart one) and Kido, Takeshi (the strong one) are friends. When the evil alien Doruge decides to conquer Earth the good alien Kopuu appears to give these boys the Barom-Bop [Baromu-Boppu], a device which detects the presence of Doruge's Demon Agents and allows the boys to transform into the Justice Agent Barom-1.