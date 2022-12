Not Available

In a post-apocalyptic future, a young man, Chris Colorado is at the service of the "World Federation", which includes survivors of the Great Crash, especially under the orders of his commander, Richard Julian. He fight against the mysterious group 666, the thanors and supreme leader, the Great Protector Thanatos. But it is also in search of his past, through the secrets, betrayals, and members of his family, according to the official, disappeared in a plane crash ...