Produced by England's Central TV and Canadian independent company Cinar, in association with Showtime, Chris Cross takes place at a boarding school in England that recently went coed and also welcomes transfer student Chris Hilton as a roomate and partner to already popular resident Oliver Cross. "Chris Cross" won a 1995 Cable Ace Award for Best Children's Series and can now be seen weekdays at 4pm eastern on Showtime Family Zone.