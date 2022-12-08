Not Available

"Chrisley Knows Best" is a real-life family comedy which follows Atlanta-based self-made multimillionaire Todd Chrisley, his devoted wife Julie and their five children who live a seemingly picture-perfect Southern life with everything money can buy. A "patriarch of perfection," Todd runs his family just like his business – with an iron fist – and micromanages every move and expenditure made by each member of the Chrisley clan. But behind the façade of the family’s fairy-tale like 30,000 square-foot home, real-life issues and lots of laugh-out-loud drama unfolds.