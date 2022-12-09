Christina Milian Turned Up

Not Available

This docu-soap follows singer and actress Christina Milian's career, love life, and her relationship with her Cuban-American family: her overprotective mother/manager Carmen, her two feisty and outspoken sisters Danielle and Liz, and her adorable daughter Violet. Christina is an artist under Lil Wayne's Young Money Label and working on another studio album with Wayne, who is currently touring with Drake. With these new professional commitments and as a mom, Christina constantly strives to find the balance she so desperately wants between family and career, especially when her days are split between New York, LA and Miami. Cameras will follow her extremely hectic life as she makes a push to re-brand herself as edgy and modern and turn her career up to the next level.