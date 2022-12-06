Christmas at Vesterbro

Not Available

As Christmas approaches, life is not problem-free for Stewart Stardust. He is running behind with the rent and faces eviction if he doesn't pay up, and when his son is released from prison Stewart must provide for him as well. But Stewart is a happy man: He's found a good spot for his hot-dog stand and expects to make good money in the busy month of December. So when the engine of his hot-dog stand is stolen, he is understandably upset. Luckily, the immigrant Kefir turns up to fix the engine for free, but are immigrants really so friendly, or is something fishy going on?