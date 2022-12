Not Available

The red and blue santas are quarreling about who really owns the Moontop. This autumn the red santas picked all the blueberries on the Moontop, leaving the blue santas without any blueberries to create the "blue hour", which they have to make every day in December. As there is no blueberries to create the Christmas Night sky, they have to co-operate to establish who really owns the Moontop.