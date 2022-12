Not Available

Christopher Eric Hitchens (born April 13, 1949) is a British-American author, journalist and literary critic. He has been a columnist at Vanity Fair, The Atlantic, The Nation, Slate and Free Inquiry. Hitchens is known for his atheism and anti-theism and has is a firm believer in the Enlightenment values of secularism, humanism and reason. Hitchens became a United States citizen on his 58th birthday, April 13, 2007.