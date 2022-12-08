Chrome Underground

Not Available

Yusuf and Antonio are professional car hunters, but they aren’t your usual car pickers, as they put their lives on the line in their day jobs. Travelling outside the US to lawless countries no other dealer would dare to, they search for ‘diamond in the rough’ vehicles they can flip for a fortune. Mexico, Columbia, Venezuela – no country is off limits, even those where people are killed for their vehicles every day. From classic cars, to vintage bikes and even army tanks- they’ll cut a deal on anything if they think it’ll make them a profit.