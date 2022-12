Not Available

Chū-Bra!! is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Japanese manga author Yumi Nakata. The manga was first serialized in the Japanese seinen manga magazine Comic High! on January 22, 2007, and is published by Futabasha. An anime adaptation began airing on January 4, 2010 in Japan. The anime is also being streamed with English subtitles on the Crunchyroll online video service in North America, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.