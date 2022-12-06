Not Available

Chuck Norris: Karate Kommandos follows the story of Chuck Norris as he battles the forces of evil, which are headed by the notorious villain simply known as The Claw. However, The Claw is not alone as he is joined by The Super Ninja, a mysterious individual whose talent is only exceeded by his own… More hatred of Chuck Norris. While Chuck Norris’ extensive training has permitted him to excel in his position as an operative of the United Stated government, he has several allies who assist him in his quests to save the world. Chuck Norris is joined by a spunky albeit talented technological genius named Pepper, a samurai warrior named Kimo, an apprentice fighter named Reed, a sumo wrestler named Tabe and a young ward who goes by the name of Too Much. Together, Chuck Norris and his allies pledge to serve the United States in its quest to defeat the likes of evil everywhere, though each episode of the series always begins and ends with the real-life Chuck Norris offering moral advice and providing insight as to what good decisions really are. The series first aired in syndication in 1986, though [Adult Swim] has recently received the rights to air the series and it will be airing at their 5:30 AM timeslot towards the end of March 2006.