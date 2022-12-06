Not Available

You've seen him playing matchmaker on the Love Connection. You've seen him on the high-stakes, big money, prime-time game show Greed. And you've seen his way with words on Scrabble and most recently "America's favorite word game," Lingo. Now, get ready to see Chuck Woolery in a whole new way. From Laurelwood Productions and Red Skies Entertainment, it's Chuck Woolery: Naturally Stoned! This new reality series on Game Show Network takes a look at Chuck Woolery's life and also gives them an inside look at the making of the game show, Lingo. The program was originally titled Chuck Woolery: Behind the Lingo. The new title is based on the song, "Naturally Stoned," a top-40 hit recorded by Chuck Woolery with the group Avant-Garde, which is used as the show's theme song. In addition to the game show sneak peek, the series will capture "candid moments with Chuck Woolery's family." Chuck Woolery: Naturally Stoned premiered June 15th at 9:30 P.M. eastern and pacific on Game Show Netw