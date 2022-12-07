Not Available

CIA: America's Secret Warriors looks in-depth at those "Cold Warriors" who stood on the front lines of America's secret wars. Often called upon to operate outside and sometimes above the law, this series considers both the actions of the Central Intelligence Agency and the consequences of those actions on both the political future of the United States and the moral fabric of the world's most powerful democracy. Do the ends justify the often questionable means of this agency? It has been widely rumored that the agency itself was quite upset by this program.