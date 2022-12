Not Available

America has a longtime love affair with Italian food and all things Italian. Now Chef Mario Batali crosses the country in search of the folks who cook up the best Italian eats and keep the Italian way of life alive on our shores. He’ll meet families, chefs, shop keepers, and food artisans to find out their secrets for making the most delectable Italian food. They’ll also share their stories, traditions, and show you how to live ‘La Dolce Vita’ (the sweet life) everyday.