Ciega a citas (Spain)

Not Available

Ciega a citas is the story of Lucia (Teresa Hurtado), who is 30 years old, single, working as a journalist where she doesn't feel valued, overweight and a younger sister, Irene (Blake Martí), which is not only perfect but who is about to get married. When her syster announce the good news, his mother, Maruchi (Elena Irurieta) makes a bet with Irene: that Lucy will come alone, fat and dressed in black to the wedding day. While making the bet the protagonist gets into the room, upsets with what she just heard she bet with his mother that if she reachs the wedding day with boyfriend, with less kilos without the black dress she will keep her grandma house and that his misfortunes begin 275 days to get a boyfriend to accompany you to the ceremony.