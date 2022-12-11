Cik Ayu Mee Sanggul

Not Available

The sacrifice of a young widow who married a widower without a bond of love in order to become an 'immediate mother' to Uwais, the widower's son. Ayu is a successful Mee Sanggul entrepreneur in KL City. Her acquaintance and close relationship with Uwais and Nek Wan was opposed by Akhtar when he found out that Ayu was the wife of the late Tuan Baharom who inherited all his property. Akhtar is skeptical of Ayu's widow status because of his bitter experience with his ex -wife. Uwais is still young and needs the attention of a mother. Ayu sacrifices and decides to propose to Akhtar herself. Ayu is also approached by other men in her life who are always a hindrance to her love story.