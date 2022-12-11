Not Available

Cik Ayu Mee Sanggul

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Suhan Movies & Trading Sdn Bhd

The sacrifice of a young widow who married a widower without a bond of love in order to become an 'immediate mother' to Uwais, the widower's son. Ayu is a successful Mee Sanggul entrepreneur in KL City. Her acquaintance and close relationship with Uwais and Nek Wan was opposed by Akhtar when he found out that Ayu was the wife of the late Tuan Baharom who inherited all his property. Akhtar is skeptical of Ayu's widow status because of his bitter experience with his ex -wife. Uwais is still young and needs the attention of a mother. Ayu sacrifices and decides to propose to Akhtar herself. Ayu is also approached by other men in her life who are always a hindrance to her love story.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images