The Cimarron Strip was the border region between the Kansas Territory and Indian Territory during the late 19th century. Patrolling this vast area was the job of U.S. Marshal Jim Crown, who was based in Cimarron City. First Telecast: September 7, 1967 CBS Last Telecast: September 7, 1971 CBS Broadcast History: Sept. 1967-Sept. 1968 CBS Thursday 6:30-8:00 July 1971-Sept. 1971 CBS Tuesday 7:30-9:00 (Central Time Zone)