Cinderella '80

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rai 2

In this contemporary retelling of the Cinderella story, a feisty 18-year-old Italian-American New Yorker named Cindy is sent off to Rome with her irascible stepmother and vain stepsisters. On the way, she meets, and falls in love with, globetrotting bagpacker Mizio, who eventually turns out to be of Italian nobility. There's a fairy stand-in in the form of a spaced-out astrologer, a dance, and she even loses a shoe at one point. Care to venture a guess how it all turns out?

Cast

Bonnie BiancoCindy Cardone
Pierre CossoMizio
Sandra MiloMarianne
Adolfo CeliPrincipe Gherardeschi
Vittorio CaprioliHarry Cardone
Kendal KaldwellMuriel Cardone

