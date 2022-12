Not Available

Sakamura Mahiro, an employee at the high-class old inn known as 'Kataoka', has an ambition to marry a rich man and live a comfortable life because of her previous relationship. Her goal is to find her 'ideal prince' with money, honesty, and values in a marriage partner that she will not negotiate on. While working at Kataoka, she comes to meet Kouya, Yugo and Keiichi as she searches for her ideal partner...