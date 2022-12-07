Cinderella's Sister

Not Available

She has neither aspiration nor emotion and her smile is sarcastic. Eun-jo is a girl who has apathy toward life. Her mother, who has been living as a single mother for 18 years, finally found the right person to marry and brought Eun-jo into the stepfather’s house. A decent house and a decent family…. Eun-jo feels that everything in this house does not fit for her. The most unbearable thing she faces is the stepsister Hyo-sun, who is the apple of her father’s eyes and beloved by everyone in the house. Hyo-sun also takes away the mind of Eun-jo’s mother, just like her bright and untainted character attracted all the other people. Eun-jo cannot tolerate this situation, since she lost the only one that she completely owned. She sets her mind on getting even with Hyo-sun. ‘Cinderella shouldn’t be loved by her stepmother. You broke the rule! I’ll pay you back by taking away what you have and will have! But then… What should I do first?’