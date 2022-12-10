Not Available

Ciné si is a 1989 French silhouette animation television series conceived, written and directed by Michel Ocelot and realised at La Fabrique, consisting of short fairy tale and retro-future stories performed by the same animated "actors." A critical success but commercial failure at the time, no further episodes were commissioned beyond the initial eight but following the success of Ocelot's Kirikou and the Sorceress six were edited into the 2000 compilation movie Princes et princesses, in which form they finally saw wide exposure and acclaim both in France and internationally; a further episode was included in a home release of short works in 2008 but one remains unavailable for public consumption. It is the first of Ocelot's projects to be filmed entirely in silhouette, an aesthetic he since become particularly associated with, continuing in it and the "actor" conceit with 1992's Les Contes de la nuit and conceiving Kirikou and the Sorceress as such, returning to it fully with the continuation of Ciné si he had always planned for in the form of Dragons et princesses.