Not Available

Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina were worried about Dimas Ahmad's condition, which was increasingly looking sluggish and less enthusiastic, until finally Raffi and Nagita concluded that Dimas needed someone to be an encouragement and exchange ideas with Dimas with the aim that Dimas could be even more enthusiastic about life and his busy life. as an influencer. Finally, Raffi and Nagita gave a big mission to Dimas, and the mission was named Cinta Untuk Dimas. After going through various obstacles to find love, Dimas finally finds a special woman for him, a woman who he thinks is suitable to be a friend and encouragement at all times. However, will the elected woman welcome the love of Dimas Ahmad?