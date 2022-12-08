Not Available

As produced for British television in the mid-1990s, the series of individual feature-length movies titled CIRCLES OF DECEIT star Dennis Waterman as John Neil. The character is ex-special forces operative, routinely tapped by British security services to keep the country safe by performing various heroic missions. These run the gamut, including everything from reigning in Irish terrorists to going head-to-head with malevolent drug pushers. Its dark edge, complex plots, generally great acting and writing and colourful and varied situations make it a rather gripping spy series. Circles of Deceit really started out as a one off for ITV in 1993. The film was popular enough to generate three follow ups that were produced and showed in 1995 and 1996 under the generic title of Circles of Deceit.