Not Available

Cirque Du Soleil

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    At the start of the 1980's, some young public entertainers create the High Heels Club. Most of them walk on stilts - a habit they got their name from - but there's also fire blowers, jugglers... It all happens in Quebec, a region of Canada with no circus tradition. These artists start a festival to gather like-minded performers to exchange ideas and showcase their talent. Eventually the performances move to a big top. And so, in 1984, during the 450th anniversary of the arrival of Jacques Cartier in Canada, the Cirque du Soleil is born. It travels around Quebec while offering a theatrical show which mixes the arts of the circus and the street, and features original music, light effects and costumes. It's also different from the traditional circus - there are no animals in the shows, although there are plenty of costumed acrobats who portray them.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images