Cirque du Soleil: Solstrom

Not Available

A child in a sandbox. An architect at a construction site. A high wire shimmering over an Italian piazza. Aliens performing at a cosmic discotheque. All are touched by the solar wind, a magical energy force that transforms everyday life into a playful world blending fantasy with acrobatic performance. Since its inception in 1984, Cirque du Soleil has delighted spectators in more than 100 cities around the world. Now for the first time, Cirque du Soleil presents Solstrom, an extraordinary 13-part television series. starring members of Canada’s Cirque du Soleil along with some new discoveries. Originally broadcast on Bravo in the US, each episode has a different national identity and features numerous feats of gravity-defying derring-do. The performers hail from Cirque productions Dralion, Zumanity, La Nouba, Saltimbanco, Varekaï, Alegría, Mystère, Quidam, and "O."