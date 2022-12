Not Available

After Elliott Baines loses his bid for reelection to the United States Senate, he returns home to Seattle to face life as a civilian and to reestablish his relationships with his three grown daughters -- Ellen, an attorney contemplating a run for office herself; Reeva, an unfulfilled wife and mother; and Dori, a young woman searching for a path in life out of the shadow of her famous father. Poor ratings doomed this excellent series, and it was cancelled after only six airings.