Power To The People! Citizen Smith is about a 'small group' of people who believe for freedom. The main characters are Citizen Wolfie Smith (Robert Lindsay), Ken (Mike Grady), Tucker (Tony Sullivan) and Wolfie's girlfriend Shirley (Cheryl Hall). Wolfie and Ken live together at Shirley's mum and dad (due to being thrown out by their previous landlady!) Wolfie and Ken are unemployed. Wolfie has no intentions of finding a job even though he struggles for money, with only £16.50 a week. Details of when Ciizen Smith used t be shown are as follows: Pilot episode - 12th April 1977 Series One - 3rd Nov to 15 Dec 1977 Christmas Special - 22nd December 1977 Series Two - 1st December 1978 to 5th January 1979, 16th August 1979 Series Three - 20th September to 1st November 1979 Series Four - 23rd May to 4th July 1980 Buon Natalie special - 31st December 1980