Not Available

Ahn So Hee, Han Ji Yeon, and Kang Ji Gu enjoy meeting after work and drinking together. The three women are single and in their 30's. Their jobs have So Hee works as a broadcasting writer, Ji Yeon as a yoga instructor, and Ji Gu as a YouTuber. Meanwhile, Kang Buk Gu works as a PD of the TV variety show. He hangs out with the 3 women.