No greater honour will ever be bestowed upon an officer, than when they are entrusted with an investigation into the death of a human being. Seven's new series follows young Homicide Detectives Simon (Daniel MacPherson, Neighbours, Tripping Over), Duncan (Aaron Pedersen, Water Rats), Jennifer (Nadine Garner, Water Rats, Stingers) and Matt (Damien Richardson) as they try to deal with the reality of their jobs in their personal and professional lives. With the help of their Superintendent (Noni Hazlehurst, Better Homes and Gardens) and Senior Sergeant (Shane Bourne, Thank God You're Here, MDA) they go about trying to solve some of Melbourne's most brutal homicides. City Homicide: Their day begins when your day ends. This is City Homicide.