City of Angels

Former M*A*S*H co-star Wayne Rogers plays a determined but rather ethically challenged private detective, Jake Axminster, who looks out for himself—and somewhat less aggressively for his clients—amid the corruption of Los Angeles, California, in the mid-1930s. He is aided in his investigative efforts by two friends: his ditzy blonde secretary, Marsha Finch, who also runs a call-girl business on the side, and attorney Michael Brimm. Brimm is called upon frequently to defend Axminster from charges (mostly trumped-up) leveled against him by Lieutenant Murray Quint, a fat, cigar-chomping, and thoroughly crooked member of the Los Angeles Police Department.