The City of Friends is a warm and friendly place, where animals and people live happily side by side as equals. In the City, there is a group of three very good friends. Meet Max, Ted and Elphie; the three new recruits for the City’s emergency services - police, ambulance and fire. The City is a busy, bustling place, full of activity, fun and laughter. There is always something going on and there is always someone on hand - or paw! - to help out. Welcome to the City of Friends...you’re always safe with us!