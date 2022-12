Not Available

From the creators of the Academy Award-nominated City of God , comes the spin-off series City of Men . The series follows the lives of Acerola (Douglas Silva) and Laranjinha (Darlan Cuhna) as they mature into young men facing the dangers of drug gangs and the heartbreak of first loves growing up in Rio de Janeiro. Originally, City of Men was aired in Brazil in Portuguese. It lasted for four seasons, with a total of 19 episodes.