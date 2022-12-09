Not Available

Imagine a city unto itself- a place where 16 year olds are professionals, 18 year olds are revered and many 30 year olds are retirees. Imagine a world so insular that nearly every one of these virtuosos has trained together in an academy since childhood, their lives forever intertwined by work, play, competition, friendship and love. Imagine a world in which the bottom line standard is to be, simply, the best on the planet, and where each night, an empty stage, in front of thousands, beckons with a challenge. This enclave has a name- New York City Ballet- and you are invited into this world, one that has never opened up to the outside before. A documentary series brought to you by Sarah Jessica Parker Pretty Matches Productions and the Emmy award winning Zero Point Zero Production for Aol On Originals.