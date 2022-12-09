Not Available

The story of a couple who is too late to date, but too early to marry. Tyoma and Nika together for more than a year and they have good time together. But they are frivolous and not too serious about everything. They do not want to repeat the life of their parents: first job at 18, wedding at 20 and family and three children at 25. But to prove to the parents and themselves that they are ready for independent living, Tyoma and Nika decide to move together - they have Nika's grandmother's apartment. Nika's father can not tolerate Tyoma, but allows them to live in this apartment. Everything would be fine if this apartment were not located just a few floors below the apartment of Nika’s parents. Now they are waiting for all the delights of adult life: the search for work and food, quarrels about stupid things, annoying rich neighbors, and so on. Will a civil marriage break infantile and merry for Tyoma and Nika? Or will they learn an independent life and their love will only get stronger?