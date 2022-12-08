Former soldiers in Britain's elite Parachute Regiment struggle to come to terms with civilian life after leaving the army. Civvies is a drama about a groups of ex-paratroopers who leave army life to start a security firm. The 6 parts revolve around the bombing of a pub when they were in Belfast. Jason Isaacs plays Frank Dillon, a real anti-hero, who has to deal with life in civilian (civvies) clothes. Civvies was written by Lynda La Plante and directed by Karl Francis for British Broadcasting Corporation.
