Civvies

  • Drama

Studio

BBC

Former soldiers in Britain's elite Parachute Regiment struggle to come to terms with civilian life after leaving the army. Civvies is a drama about a groups of ex-paratroopers who leave army life to start a security firm. The 6 parts revolve around the bombing of a pub when they were in Belfast. Jason Isaacs plays Frank Dillon, a real anti-hero, who has to deal with life in civilian (civvies) clothes. Civvies was written by Lynda La Plante and directed by Karl Francis for British Broadcasting Corporation.

Cast

Jason IsaacsFrank Dillon
Peter HowittSteve Harris
Eddie O'ConnellJimmy Hammond
Lennie JamesCliff Morgan
Seamus O'NeillHarry Travers
Peter O'TooleBarry Newman

